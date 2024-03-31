Chelsea looking to raise over £100m this summer, ready to sacrifice key duo

Chelsea are prepared to sell players like Reece James and Conor Gallagher at the end of the season.

A report from the Times claims that they are looking to raise over £100 million through sales at the end of the season and they have identified the two players they need to sacrifice.

Chelsea are in real danger of breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. They will not want to breach those regulations and are hoping to bring in some additional revenue to avoid punishments.

James and Gallagher have been key players for Chelsea and they are departure will weaken the squad.

Gallagher has been a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino and he has captained the team and number of times. Meanwhile, James remains one of the finest right backs in European football right now. Despite his persistent injury problems, he remains an elite talent who is capable of operating at the highest level.

Chelsea right-back Reece James.

Chelsea will miss Conor Gallagher and Reece James

Chelsea fans will certainly be disappointed if the two home grown prospects leave the club at the end of the season. However, the Blues are powerless because of their financial situation and it will be interesting to see you where James and Gallagher end up.

Both players have proven themselves in the Premier League and it is fair to assume that there will be no shortage of suitors for them.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last year and they finished in the table positions. They are heading for a similar finish this season as well. Losing players like James and Gallagher will only worsen the situation for them.

They are unlikely to be able to spend freely in the summer and they will struggle to replace the two players adequately.

