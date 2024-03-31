How on-loan Fulham striker could stop Chelsea from signing Victor Osimhen in the summer

Chelsea could be forced away from negotiations for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 18 Serie A games this season, and he’s added three assists to his name as well.

The Blues have been keen to strike a deal for the Nigerian international, however, Chelsea striker Armando Broja could be the reason the Londoners fail to land Osimhen’s signature in the summer. This is according to Football Transfers.

Broja could stop Chelsea from signing Victor Osimhen

Chelsea structured a reverse loan fee deal with Broja’s transfer to Fulham, intending to earn more if he plays less, but their aim was for him to play and score regularly to boost his price tag. However, the opposite has now occurred, lowering Broja’s value.

Chelsea seeks to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli to bolster their attack, but this may hinge on Broja regaining form and displacing Muniz. Otherwise, Chelsea might need to sell Broja to avoid Financial Fair Play violations and maximise his value, requiring him to rediscover the form he showed at Southampton.

Broja has struggled during his loan spell at Fulham making just four Premier League appearances since his loan switch back in January. The Albanian has registered one assist for his temporary club.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz is in excellent form for the Cottagers scoring eight goals in his last eight games, including an outstanding overhead kick in his recent outing against Sheffield United.