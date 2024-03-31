Chelsea learn asking price for in-form 25-year-old attacker they have followed closely

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from the Mirror claims that Chelsea are keen on the player and representatives from the Premier League club have been monitoring the 25-year-old striker’s performances closely.

They are expected to make a move for him at the end of the season and Sporting CP will demand a fee of around £68.5 million for the striker. Chelsea are going through financial difficulties right now and there have been rumours that they could look to sell some key players in order to balance the books.

It will be interesting to see if they can afford £68.5 million for the Swedish international striker. Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in Europe right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues.

Gyokeres could transform Chelsea

Chelsea have looked toothless in the attack this season and they need to bring in a reliable goal scorer in the summer. The Swedish striker has 37 goals and 14 assist in all competitions this season. The 25-year-old will certainly be tempted to join a top club in the summer and opportunity to join Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for him. However, the asking price could complicate matters.

Arsenal are keen on signing the striker as well and the Gunners will certainly be in a better position financially to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea are currently going through a rough patch and they will be hoping to finish as high as possible in the table. They are currently in the mid table positions and their performances have been quite mediocre.