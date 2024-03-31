Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano previews City-Arsenal clash and names two players Gunners need to keep quiet

Fabrizio Romano has taken a look ahead to today’s big game in the Premier League between Manchester City and Arsenal, which could end up being key to deciding this season’s title race.

It’s currently a very close three-horse race between City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and a draw today would probably keep it that way, whereas one of City or Arsenal could be dealt a significant blow to their title hopes if they lose this afternoon.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated once again that he sees City as this season’s title favourites, but today’s game perhaps looks a bit close to call.

Romano seems to be expecting a great game, but he also made it clear that the key for Mikel Arteta will be to work out a way of blunting that threat from MCFC duo Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Man City vs Arsenal previewed by Fabrizio Romano

“I’m really looking forward to today’s big game between Manchester City and Arsenal. These two fantastic teams look sure to be among the main title contenders this season, and it’s going to be fascinating to see who can come out on top at the Etihad Stadium later this afternoon,” Romano said.

“Personally, I’ve always seen City as favourites for the title, but I’m sure Arsenal and Liverpool will fight until the end, it’s not over in any case. The key of the game in my opinion will be how Arsenal will be able to limit the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, they always make the difference in big games; Liverpool have been able to do that, now it’s up to the Gunners to show they can do the same.”

City really started to show their best form this time last year, which is also when Arsenal stuttered and lost their lead at the top, so it will be interesting to see if history repeats itself.