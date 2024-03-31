Video: Danny Welbeck silences Anfield with stunning strike

The former Manchester United striker has shocked Anfield into silence with a scintillating finish after only two minutes.

On a day when Liverpool could go back top of the Premier League, they have gotten off to a nightmare start against Brighton.

Attempting to put some early pressure on the visiting side straight from kick-off, Brighton was able to regain possession and launch an electric counter-attack.

With the ball breaking to Danny Welbeck near the edge of the area, the English striker rifled a strike into the top corner.