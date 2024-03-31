Video: Danny Welbeck silences Anfield with stunning strike

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The former Manchester United striker has shocked Anfield into silence with a scintillating finish after only two minutes.

On a day when Liverpool could go back top of the Premier League, they have gotten off to a nightmare start against Brighton.

Attempting to put some early pressure on the visiting side straight from kick-off, Brighton was able to regain possession and launch an electric counter-attack.

With the ball breaking to Danny Welbeck near the edge of the area, the English striker rifled a strike into the top corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal injury boost as trio look to be in contention for Manchester City game after all
Sources close to Liverpool manager target claim he’d be unlikely to turn the job down
Journalist feels 29-year-old utility man will snub Liverpool for Man City
More Stories Danny Welbeck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.