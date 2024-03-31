Video: Danny Welbeck silences Anfield with stunning strike

The former Manchester United striker has shocked Anfield into silence with a scintillating finish after only two minutes.
On a day when Liverpool could go back top of the Premier League, they have gotten off to a nightmare start against Brighton.
Attempting to put some early pressure on the visiting side straight from kick-off, Brighton was able to regain possession and launch an electric counter-attack.
With the ball breaking to Danny Welbeck near the edge of the area, the English striker rifled a strike into the top corner.
Danny WELBECK finds the net in UNDER 2 minutes!! 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/ZgXcfLHQa7
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024