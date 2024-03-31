Everton seemed to have earned themselves a point against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, but a piece of dreadful defending cost them a vital point.

Everton showed resilience to fight back and secure a point, which would have deemed satisfactory at that late juncture. However, shortly after equalising with Beto’s close-range effort, Coleman’s unfortunate own goal slipped past Jordan Pickford.

The cross from the right flank wasn’t extraordinary, and despite four Toffees players being present, they failed to deal with it effectively, leading to a moment to forget.

Dominic Solanke was lurking, but it’s baffling why no visiting player simply cleared it away. This led to the ball bouncing awkwardly, hitting Coleman, and trickling into the net, potentially marking a significant moment in the season.

Pundit on Everton’s poor defending against Bournemouth

Speaking live on TalkSPORT, former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara disagreed with a Toffees supporter following Everton’s defeat.

A Blues fan stated on air that the own-goal was extremely unlucky.

O’Hara stated: “You say unlucky. The three players involved needed to deal with it. Come on, you’re Premier League players. That can’t end up in the back of the net, it can’t.”

As of writing, the Toffees are three points above the relegation zone, but they do have a game in hand on Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Burnley.