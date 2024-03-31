Man Utd eyeing Premier League midfielder as current star could be allowed permanent transfer exit

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as they look prepared to allow Christian Eriksen to leave on a permanent deal this summer.

Gomes has impressed at Wolves and it seems he’s one of the names on Man Utd’s list as they look to rebuild their midfield around younger players, including Kobbie Mainoo, who has shone for the first-team this season since rising up from the club’s academy.

This is according to a report in the Daily Mirror, who state that the Red Devils are now prepared to part ways with Eriksen and look at someone like Gomes to replace him in midfield, with a number of potential suitors in the experienced Denmark international.

United fans will no doubt hope the new ownership in place at the club can mean a fresh start this summer, and some improvement to their recruitment, which has been really poor for a while now, leading to them lagging behind their rivals.

Eriksen may have arrived as a free agent, but he’s not really lived up to expectation and is one of just many big names who have signed for MUFC in recent times who haven’t really delivered on their promise.

Gomes transfer looks a smart option for Man Utd

Gomes, by contrast, looks like someone with their best years still to come, so would represent more the kind of signing we’ve seen made by Liverpool and Arsenal in recent times.

These clubs have enjoyed success without spending a fortune, in sharp contrast to United who have spent vast sums on so many failed signings.

Gomes is not yet one of the best in the world, but he’s doing well at Wolves and still has room to improve, so would surely be a smart addition to come in alongside Mainoo in United’s midfield.