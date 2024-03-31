Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Viktor Gyokeres is one of the names on Arsenal’s list “for sure” ahead of this summer, even if nothing more concrete is happening now.

The prolific Sweden international has impressed this season with 36 goals in 40 games in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon, and one imagines he’s sure to earn himself a big move in the near future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Arsenal have been monitoring Gyokeres for months now, but there were still no negotiations taking place, with the Gunners yet to decide on their priority target up front.

One imagines plenty of Arsenal fans would be happy with Gyokeres after his rapid rise this season, though other Gooners will have different targets they’d prefer, due to some concerns that the 25-year-old is not proven enough in the most competitive leagues.

Gyokeres also impressed with Coventry City in the Championship, but it might be that making the Premier League his next move would be too much of a step up for him.

Gyokeres transfer: Arsenal have prolific Swede on their list

Discussing the ongoing Gyokeres to Arsenal links, Romano said: “We’re again seeing rumours about interest in signing Viktor Gyokeres. My understanding remains that Arsenal have not opened concrete talks for any striker, but as I said many times Gyokeres for sure is one of the options in the list as they have spent months in attendance with their scouts in Portugal to follow the Sweden international’s progress.

“Still, at the moment, there are no talks or concrete negotiations as Arsenal want to take their time before deciding who’s the player they will sign up front.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be following this saga with interest in the weeks and months ahead as it will be interesting to see if the Gyokeres links intensify, or if they end up looking more closely at other strikers.