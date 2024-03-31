Watch: Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips shows West Ham fans the middle finger

Under fire midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been filmed showing West Ham fans the middle finger in response to abuse. 

He had an afternoon to forget during the 4-3 defeat against Newcastle earlier today. He came off the bench in the 69th minute with West Ham leading 3-1 at St James Park.

Not only did the on loan Manchester City midfielder concede a penalty shortly after his introduction. But he was also easily dribbled past for Newcastle’s 4th goal as Harvey Barnes shot from long range.

During the 21 minutes (plus nine minutes of injury time) that Phillips was on the pitch, he had just 13 touches of the ball and completed only four of the nine passes that he attempted, and failed to make a single interception or clearance.

What happened between Kalvin Phillips and West Ham supporters?

After the match, Phillips was being criticised and abused by fans outside the stadium as he boarded the team coach, calling him ‘useless’ among other things.

In response, the midfielder appeared to show his middle finger towards them.

Watch the footage below:

