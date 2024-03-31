Liverpool have been urged to move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson in the summer transfer window with the Irish striker attracting a lot of interest from top European clubs.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, many fans are anticipating some movement behind the scenes at the club.

Although they are challenging for the Premier League title this season, there are some obvious areas of improvements that can be made in the squad with the striker position one of them.

Darwin Nunez has been incredible so far this season but questions have been asked about his consistency in front of goal and with Mohamed Salah potentially departing in the summer they will need a more reliable goal scorer.

Liverpool urged to sign Evan Ferguson

Speaking on Off the Ball, John Giles has claimed that Liverpool should make a move for Brighton striker Ferguson despite his poor run of form thus far this season.

“If you’re talking about Manchester United and Liverpool if they’re going to buy a striker, I’d buy him. Without question.” He said via Team Talk.

“Yeah, strikers don’t always have a good time, but when they’re not having a good time is when you really judge them.”

The Reds could move back to the top of the Premier League table today depending on Arsenal’s result against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

If they are able to beat Brighton at Anfield and Arsenal fail to win, then Klopp will have the title race back in his own hands.