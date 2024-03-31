Liverpool and Chelsea join the race to sign €120 million-rated midfielder

Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he is expected to develop into a world-class player with coaching and experience. He has been linked with top clubs like Manchester United as well.

A report from O Jogo via SportWitness claims that the midfielder has a €120 million release clause in his contract and the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have joined the race for his signature. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player at the end of the season.

Neves is only 19 but he has already established himself as a key player for Benfica. The Portuguese outfit will not want to lose him for a knockdown price. They are reportedly hoping to agree on a new deal with the player which would increase his release clause to €150 million.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central midfielder in the summer. Thiago Alcantara will be a free agent and the Reds will have to replace him adequately.

Neves will add creativity, composure, control and technical ability in the middle of the park.

Chelsea want to sign Joao Neves

Similarly, Chelsea need a player with his skill set as well. He could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Signing him will allow the Blues to control games better in the middle of the park.

However, the asking price could be a problem for any club hoping to sign him. Liverpool and Chelsea have other priorities in the transfer market as well and they simply cannot afford to pay his release clause this summer.