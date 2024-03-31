Liverpool star singled out by Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane in win against Brighton

Liverpool managed to eek out a 2-1 victory over Brighton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

One player stood out on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp’s side. That man was Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister consistently demonstrated good judgment in advancing forward, notably supplying a pass to Darwin Núñez in the second half before a significant opportunity from Salah.

His adeptness in transitioning between attack and defence earned praise, as he consistently positioned himself well to aid in defending against counter-attacks. However, this led to him receiving a harsh booking for a challenge on Brighton’s Simon Adingra while covering for Conor Bradley along the right flank.

The Argentina international played a key role in all of Liverpool’s most promising attacking sequences, showcasing his ability to distribute passes effectively to exploit intelligent runs by Mohamed Salah.

Although he narrowly missed out on an assist in the first 45 minutes, he eventually provided one just after the hour-mark with a precise pass leading to Salah’s goal, giving the Reds a 2-1 lead.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane impressed with Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister finished the game with five key passes and an assist to his name, as well as a pass completion rate of 92%.

Commenting on Liverpool’s winning goal, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher was in awe of Mac Allister.

“This is all down to Mac Allister, who has been the best player on the pitch by a mile. When the game’s been frantic, he’s been the man with the cool head,” he said on Sky Sports.

Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague Roy Keane was also impressed with the Argentinean’s performance. “He is a smart footballer, I’ll tell you that. I’m usually impressed with him and his decision making.”