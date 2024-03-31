Liverpool in pole position to land €60 million-rated utility man this summer

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Portuguese international defender Goncalo Inacio.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are currently in pole position to sign the 22-year-old central defender this summer. Inacio has a €60 million in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up.

It is fair to assume that Sporting CP will not want to sell a key player for cheap and therefore it is likely that they will demand for the release clause to be paid in full.

Inacio has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and he is certainly good enough to make the step up to the Premier League. He could establish himself as a key player for Liverpool as well.

Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer and the Reds will have to replace him adequately. Inacio could prove to be the ideal long term replacement. He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left back. He could prove to be a useful asset for the club in the coming seasons.

Goncalo Inacio would improve Liverpool

Even if Liverpool end up paying €60 million for him, the defender has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as the only reliable defenders at the club. Signing another central defender should be a top priority for them and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Inacio across the line.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for the young defender as well, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.