Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah inadvertently broke a record during the Reds’ 2-1 win against Brighton, a victory which kept them top of the Premier League.

Liverpool will be highly motivated to reclaim the league title, particularly in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season. And now it’s in their own hands after Manchester City and Arsenal played out to a 0-0 draw.

Mohamed Salah stood out as the most determined player, given Klopp’s significant influence on his growth. Salah’s performance against the Seagulls showcased his unwavering determination, evident even in surpassing personal milestones.

Salah continuously received the ball in Brighton’s penalty area, consistently aiming to challenge Bart Verbruggen in goal. Despite numerous attempts until Alexis Mac Allister’s crucial assist for Salah’s winning goal, he faced frustration.

According to This is Anfield journalist, Jack Lusby, Salah set a personal record in the Premier League for the number of shots attempted. He unleashed a total of 12 shots against Brighton, marking the highest number of shots he has ever taken in a league match for the Reds.

Despite having 12 shots at goal, the Egyptian international only managed to rack up a total of 1.49 expected goals on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds maintain their lead at the summit of the Premier League table with 67 points, closely pursued by Arsenal with 65 points. Manchester City trail just one point behind Arsenal in the standings.