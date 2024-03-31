Manchester City are reportedly set to return in the summer for Lucas Paqueta after missing out on the Brazilian midfielder last season due to an ongoing FA investigation.

Despite Manchester City’s dominance again this season, many people would agree that they have been worse up to this point when compared to last year.

Despite investing a sizeable amount in the transfer market, it can be safely said that Pep Guardiola failed to replace his German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who left for Barcelona on a free.

Mateo Kovacic was brought in from Chelsea while Matheus Nunes arrived from Wolves but both players have struggled to break into the starting line-up.

Manchester City dream signing

However it looked like the Spanish manager was going to manage his dream replacement in Paqueta but with news emerging of an ongoing investigation into betting activity, the treble winners pulled out of the deal.

But it seems now that they are eager to go back in for the Brazilian midfielder with reports from journalist Peter O’Rourke via Football Insider claiming that they will revisit the transfer in the summer.

“City will return and try and sign the Brazilian in this summer transfer window.” He said.

“If Manchester City do rekindle their interest, I’m sure the player himself would probably push for that move to the Etihad,”

With Kevin de Bruyne set to turn 33 in the summer, Paqueta could be the perfect replacement for the Belgium international as his incredible period in Manchester comes to an end.