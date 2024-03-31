Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has been ruled out for Manchester City’s clash against Arsenal this afternoon, per Rob Dawson.

The 30-year-old suffered an injury blow in the draw against Liverpool a few weeks ago after the Manchester City shot-stopper collided at full-speed with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

After that crucial match, City boss Pep Guardiola stated to BeIN Sport that Ederson’s injury “doesn’t look good.”

Ederson will be replaced by 31-year-old Stefan Ortega for this significant game in the Premier League calendar. As it stands, Arsenal are a point above last season’s treble-winners Manchester City.

Ederson ruled out for Manchester City against Arsenal

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson has reported on social media that John Stones will be on the bench, while Ederson has failed to make the matchday squad.

Understand that John Stones will be on the bench for Man City today but sounds like Ederson hasn't made it. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 31, 2024

The Citizens were worried that injuries to John Stones and Kyle Walker could also see them out for Sunday’s game, but at least they have Stones on the bench to potentially come on and make a difference.

Arsenal have had injury doubts of their own heading into this heavyweight Premier League battle after Bukayo Saka withdrew from the England national team before the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Gabriel Martinelli was also a big doubt.

Manchester City XI

Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Foden; Haaland.

Arsenal XI

Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Havertz.