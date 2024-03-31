Manchester City and Arsenal played out to a stalemate on Sunday afternoon, much to Premier League leaders Liverpool’s relief.

For all the build-up to the blockbuster showdown at the Etihad Stadium, in truth the match proved to be something of a dull encounter.

The game’s prime opportunity occurred in the first half, as Nathan Ake directed a close-range header at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya from a corner. Shortly after, Ake had to leave the field due to a calf issue, adding to City’s injury-stricken defence.

Despite this setback, Arsenal couldn’t significantly challenge stand-in keeper Stefan Ortega.

In the final minutes, substitute Leandro Trossard posed a challenge for the goalkeeper from an angle, after City’s replacement Jeremy Doku had twice missed the target.

Erling Haaland hardly made an impact and completely missed the ball when Josko Gvardiol’s knockdown appeared to create an opportunity for him with six minutes remaining.

Bernardo Silva on Manchester City’s title chances

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Bernardo Silva claimed:

“[Manchester City] are no longer the favourites to win the title after this match. We have to be realistic. A lot can happen, but the matter is no longer in our hands. It depends on Arsenal and Liverpool.”

Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table on 67 points, with Arsenal closely following on 65 points. While the Citizens are just a single point behind the Gunners.