Manchester City midfielder brutally honest on City’s title chances after draw with Arsenal

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City and Arsenal played out to a stalemate on Sunday afternoon, much to Premier League leaders Liverpool’s relief.

For all the build-up to the blockbuster showdown at the Etihad Stadium, in truth the match proved to be something of a dull encounter.

The game’s prime opportunity occurred in the first half, as Nathan Ake directed a close-range header at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya from a corner. Shortly after, Ake had to leave the field due to a calf issue, adding to City’s injury-stricken defence.

Despite this setback, Arsenal couldn’t significantly challenge stand-in keeper Stefan Ortega.

In the final minutes, substitute Leandro Trossard posed a challenge for the goalkeeper from an angle, after City’s replacement Jeremy Doku had twice missed the target.

Erling Haaland hardly made an impact and completely missed the ball when Josko Gvardiol’s knockdown appeared to create an opportunity for him with six minutes remaining.

(From L) Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder #16 Rodri, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s English defender #02 Kyle Walker and Manchester City’s Portuguese midfielder #20 Bernardo Silva line up for the defence wall prior to a free kick from Brentford during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Bernardo Silva on Manchester City’s title chances

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Bernardo Silva claimed:

“[Manchester City] are no longer the favourites to win the title after this match. We have to be realistic. A lot can happen, but the matter is no longer in our hands. It depends on Arsenal and Liverpool.”

Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table on 67 points, with Arsenal closely following on 65 points. While the Citizens are just a single point behind the Gunners.

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.