Manchester United goalkeeper distraught after conceding late goal to Brentford

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been a huge talking point this season due to his inconsistencies. Onana has spoke out after the Red Devils conceded a late equaliser to Brentford.

If Saturday evening’s game between Brentford and Manchester United was played out another nine times – it wouldn’t be far fetched to suggest the Bees would end the game with the majority of the victories.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford registered 3.29 expected goals compared to United’s 0.59, with the Bees smacking the woodwork an astonishing four times.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper, Onana, stood out for Manchester United, making five crucial saves out of Brentford’s 31 shots, including an impressive double-stop to thwart both Yehor Yarmolyuk and Keane Lewis-Potter within the matter of seconds.

Despite the home side’s dominance, it was United who opened the scoring in second half stoppage time through Mason Mount. But Brentford were not giving up on the game. And after some excellent individual play from Ivan Toney, the Bees equalised deep into added time as defender Kristoffer Ajer latched onto a Toney cutback.

Andre Onana on Manchester United conceding late against Brentford

Speaking after the game to MUTV, Andre Onana admitted he was sad because of the result.

“I feel sad because we are Manchester United, so it doesn’t matter who you play. Everywhere we go, we have to win. We gave away this game in the end. We did a fantastic job defending, it was not our best game but the most important thing was to win. So, yeah, it’s difficult.”

While Onana may feel gutted about the result, Brentford are probably even more down after completely dominating Manchester United from start to finish. So in that regard, United should feel fortunate to leave Gtech Community stadium with at least a point.