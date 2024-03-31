Peter Schmeichel calls out Manchester United star for Brentford equaliser

The Manchester United legend was not happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the build-up to Brentford’s equaliser on Saturday night.

The Red Devils’ chances of qualifying for the Champions League are slowly slipping away after they failed to replicate Aston Villa and Tottenham’s results on Saturday.

Whilst the other two grabbed wins, United were held to a 1-1 draw in dramatic fashion at the G-Tech stadium.

After an exciting game in which Brentford produced a staggering 31 shots, it looked like Erik ten Hag’s side had snatched it at the death when the returning Mason Mount finished into the bottom corner in the 96th minute.

But almost immediately after, Kristoffer Ajer grabbed the equaliser after a scramble in the United box, powering the ball past Andre Onana in goal.

Peter Schmeichel slams Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Speaking after the game, Peter Schmeichel singled out Wan-Bissaka’s actions in the build-up, criticising his lack of effort.

“If you look at Wan-Bissaka on the Brentford goal, and this is what I mean by standards.” He said via Football 365.

“Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed and now look at him. He’s walking off, walking, walking, he’s jogging!”

With 11 points between them and fourth-place Aston Villa, the Red Devils will have to shape up quickly especially with both Chelsea and Liverpool waiting on the horizon next week.