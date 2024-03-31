Pundit heavily critical of “poor” Manchester United tactics

Match of the Day pundit Stephen Warnock has criticised Erik ten Hag’s tactics as Manchester United manager after their recent draw to Brentford.

After a very inconsistent start to the season, Manchester United seemed to have improved at the beginning of 2024, securing victories in four of their initial five league matches. Nevertheless, they have only managed to win one of their last four league games, falling behind Aston Villa and Spurs in the Champions League qualification race.

The Red Devils thought they had pulled off the ultimate smash and grab through Mason Mount’s second half injury time strike, but Brentford were able to equalise almost immediately through Kristoffer Ajer.

It was a performance where Brentford should be proud of, and at the same time they’ll likely feel gutted. The Bees completely bossed proceedings – Thomas Frank’s men had 31 shots and hit the woodwork four times.

Pundit criticises Erik ten Hag’s tactics in Manchester United’s draw at Brentford

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Premier League full-back Stephen Warnock was critical of Manchester United’s performance.

“You can’t go from beating Liverpool and then be so poor. Their style of play: they went long ball, time after time. If you’re the manager, correct that on the pitch. Is he strong enough to do that? He didn’t show it today.”

Erik ten Hag acknowledged in his post-match interviewthat his team would have been fortunate to secure three points.

“We didn’t deserve to win but if you’re winning you have to take this. In points of aggressiveness Brentford were better, we should show more passion and desire in many moments in the game,” via the MEN.

The draw now leaves the Red Devils eight points behind fifth place Tottenham Hotspur, and 11 points behind fourth place Aston Villa.