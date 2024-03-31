Newcastle United dealt blow in their pursuit of 27-year-old Bundesliga star

Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich at the end of the season and Newcastle United have been mentioned as a potential destination.

A report from HITC claims that the goalkeeper could sign a new contract with the Bundesliga giants and the development will come as a major blow for Newcastle. The Magpies are hoping to sign a first-choice goalkeeper at the end of the season and they are looking at Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale as well.

Nick Pope has been a quality player for them since joining the club from Burnley but Newcastle are looking to bring a goalkeeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. The likes of Nubel and Ramsdale will certainly be quality additions for the Magpies and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.

Alexander Nubel is currently on loan at Stuttgart and he has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2025 and the German outfit are hoping to extend his deal soon. He is valued at £8.5 million and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to try their luck and make a move for him in the summer.

Can Newcastle sign Alexander Nubel?

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they will look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. It has been a disappointing season for them and they are unlikely to secure European qualification.

The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Newcastle could be an interesting option for Nubel. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can provide him with that opportunity next season.

If the German club plans to use him as a backup option to Manuel Neuer, it would be ideal for the 27-year-old to move on and join a club willing to give him regular opportunities.