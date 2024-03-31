Manchester City still appreciate West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta following interest in him in the past, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has impressed during his time at the London Stadium, having also previously shone during a spell with Lyon in Ligue 1, and it seems clear he has what it takes to play for Europe’s biggest clubs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided a fresh update on Paqueta’s situation, stating that Man City remain admirers of his.

It remains to be seen if City will make Paqueta a priority target again any time soon, but Romano’s comments suggest this could still be one to watch.

Paqueta transfer: Romano’s update on City’s interest in West Ham star

“As for City, there are fresh links with West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, and it’s true he remains appreciated by City. He was first linked last summer and he’s always been super appreciated by City,” Romano said.

“But at the moment there is nothing new in terms of contacts or talks, as City never start talks so early and also they want to understand what’s going to happen with some players at the club like De Bruyne, his future will be discussed in the summer. But for sure, City’s appreciation for Paqueta remains.”

While it will be close to impossible to ever truly replace a talent like Kevin De Bruyne at City, there could be some sense in trying to lure in someone like Paqueta for that job.

West Ham, however, will surely be desperate to avoid losing another star player after Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal in a big-money move last summer.

The Hammers have often seen their best players poached by bigger clubs, and Paqueta makes sense as someone who could be in the sights of the likes of City next.