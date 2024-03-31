‘Go down the tunnel’ – Richard Keys slams Pep Guardiola after City draw

Richard Keys heavily criticised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his behaviour after the full-time whistle on Sunday evening.

In what was a titanic clash at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal and City could only play out a goalless draw in what was a tough game for a neutral fan to sit through.

Similar to their previous encounter this season, both sides played in a conservative manner making it very difficult to create clear-cut chances with more of an onus placed on defensive stability.

Although they have been knocked off their perch at the top of the table, Mikel Arteta’s side will be the happier of the two as a point at the Etihad Stadium is no easy feat.

Arsenal in fact became the first team in 57 consecutive games to stop the treble winners from scoring.

Richard Keys calls out Pep Guardiola

Guardiola was his animated self after the encounter as he placed himself in between a bickering Gabriel and Erling Haaland.

The Spanish manager also had some choice words for substitute Jack Grealish as the players walked off the pitch.

Speaking on Bein Sports after the contest, Keys criticised the Manchester City manager, urging him to get down the tunnel.

“Go down the tunnel! He shouldn’t even be on the pitch… Urghhh – and then he’s got to go and tell everybody else what they did wrong of course.” He said

