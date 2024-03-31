Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has given his verdict on the Premier League title race.

It was a blockbuster Super Sunday as Liverpool hosted Brighton in the early afternoon, and Manchester City clashed with Arsenal at the Etihad a few hours later.

Jurgen Klopp’s men did the business against a tricky Brighton side which meant Manchester City and Arsenal had an opportunity to leapfrog up to first place.

City controlled significant stretches of the match at the Etihad, yet Arsenal nearly clinched a victory with Gabriel Jesus coming closest to scoring. The draw leaves Liverpool two points ahead of the Gunners and three points ahead of the defending champions City.

Roy Keane on the Premier League title race

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s action came to a conclusion, legendary Premier League midfielder Roy Keane shared his opinion on the title race.

“Liverpool are the real winners of today, obviously winning and watching these two teams draw.

“Liverpool will be delighted. You’re looking at the table now and thinking Liverpool will be favourites for it, but with the amount of quality on the pitch that is why we’re disappointed.”

It's heating up ?? pic.twitter.com/HaF2KDqQrj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

Liverpool’s position at the top of the table remained unchanged after the events in Manchester, as the closely contested match between their title rivals provided little separation in points.