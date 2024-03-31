Roy Keane questions Roberto De Zerbi after Liverpool links

Roy Keane has asked questions of Robert De Zerbi after the Brighton manager was linked with the Liverpool job.

Jurgen Klopp stunned the footballing world when he revealed that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after an incredible tenure in Merseyside.

As expected, rumours about a potential successor have been relentless with a new name seemingly popping up every other week.

Xabi Alonso was originally touted as the favourite for the position but the Spanish manager has put an end to that talk after he declared he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for another year.

Brighton’s De Zerbi has thus been thrust to the forefront for the job after his impressive spell over the Seagulls.

The Italian manager has been very open about his future, stating prior to the Liverpool clash on Sunday that he does not intend to sign a new deal.

Roy Keane questions Roberto De Zerbi

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane asked questions about De Zerbi’s CV for the job claiming that he has doubts.

“I looked at his CV and I set up my question marks about Is he ready for that step yet for a Liverpool?” He said via FourFourTwo.

“It seems to be his teams play lovely brand of football. But I still have doubts about what he’s won to take that job.”