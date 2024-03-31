Roy Keane compares Manchester City star to a ‘League Two player’

Roy Keane has not been impressed with the performances of Erling Haaland despite his incredible goalscoring capabilities.

In what was a cagey and somewhat boring affair at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, Arsenal and Manchester City share all three points in a goalless draw.

Both teams defended well and not for the first time this season, seemed to completely cancel out each other as chances were few and far between.

Attention was once again drawn to the performance of Haaland who was almost non-existent in the match, completely deprived of any space by William Saliba and Gabriel.

The Norwegian striker has failed to get the better of the Arsenal duo in all three of their meetings so far this campaign with questions being asked of his ability outside of the penalty area.

Roy Keane slams Erling Haaland’s performance

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane scrutinised his hold-up ability and compared him to a League Two player.

“The levels of his general play is so poor, and not just today,” the former Manchester United midfielder said in the studio after the game.

“But for his general play for such a player, it is so poor, not just today, I think he has to improve that he’s almost like a League Two player.”