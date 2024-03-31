Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window as he is no longer in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The Australian manager has done a tremendous job in North London after arriving before the start of this season despite a few hiccups on the way.

Spurs started the season off with a bang and had many fans asking questions about potential title challenges but for a number of reasons and a number of injuries, they quickly fell behind the top three teams.

They now find themselves in a position where they could potentially qualify for the Champions League with a young balanced side.

This has mainly been down to their balanced midfield with Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr striking up a great partnership.

The club are expected to be busy in the upcoming summer transfer window but not just with incoming’s as several players are expected to leave.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg set to depart Tottenham Hotspur

According to a report from Goal via Team Talk, Spurs are ready to accept an offer for Hojbjerg as they look to make room for another signing.

The Danish midfielder has been a mainstay in the team over the past few years but has been pushed to the fringes of the squad by Postecoglou.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away in January with Juventus rumoured to be interested in his signature.

If available, Tottenham could look to bring Conor Gallagher into the squad with their interest in the Chelsea star no secret.