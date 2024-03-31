Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a move for Leeds United’s Archie Gray in the summer transfer window but may face competition from Liverpool.

Spurs have improved massively on last season and despite a drop-off in performances over the past month, the future looks bright for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

A major reason for this is the midfield that the Australian manager has structured, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr shining under his tutelage.

Alongside the addition of James Maddison from Leicester City last summer, they have a strong young trio who can contend for years to come.

But with Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg rumoured to be on his way out at the end of the season, the North London club need to add some strength in depth.

Tottenham eye Leeds ace

According to a report from Football Insider, the club is reportedly looking at Leeds midfielder Gray, who has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

The 18-year-old has been a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s side as they fight it out at the top of the Championship table.

But Spurs may have some competition with the report claiming that Liverpool is also interested in his services.

The young midfielder only just signed a new contract in January but may put pen to paper on another deal in the summer with Leeds adamant that they do not want to lose him.

If Farke’s side does achieve promotion back up to the Premier League, they will be hesitant to let any of their key players leave.