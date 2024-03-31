Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to sell central defender Joe Rodon in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the North London club are ready to offload Joe Rodon this summer. The Welsh defender, currently on loan at Championship side Leeds United, has been impressive as the Whites aim for promotion to the top flight.

Rodon, aged 26, has already accumulated 40 appearances for Leeds this season. The report suggests that his move to Elland Road is likely to become permanent when the transfer window reopens in the summer, but that will depend on what division the Yorkshire club are playing in next term.

Since joining Spurs from Swansea City in 2020, the Welsh international has made 24 appearances for the club across all competitions. After spending last season on loan at French side Rennes, he was loaned out again to Elland Road last summer.

Tottenham to sell Joe Rodon in the summer

It’s reported that Spurs are willing to accept offers in the range of £10-15 million for the central defender, as they aim to generate funds and maintain financial stability.

Newcastle United have also been recently linked with Rodon as the Magpies have suffered multiple long-term central defensive injuries within the past few weeks.

Even despite his excellent displays in the Championship this season, it is highly unlikely Rodon would climb above Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the Tottenham centre-back ranks.