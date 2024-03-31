The Egyptian winger has given Liverpool the lead for the first time in the game with a calm finish into the bottom corner.

The Reds are now on course to go top of the Premier League table ahead of the titanic clash between Arsenal and Manchester City later this evening.

Danny Welbeck gave the visitors the lead after just two minutes before Luis Diaz then levelled it up mid-way through the first period.

But Mohamed Salah has given his side the lead with a characteristic finish into the bottom corner of the Brighton net.