West Ham midfielder sparks outrage after incident with supporters

Kalvin Phillips has had a difficult time of things since signing for Manchester City from Leeds United back in the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old has featured just 31 times for Man City since his £43 million move from the Yorkshire club. Phillips demanded a loan move in the January transfer window, but unfortunately his form has not improved.

Regrettably, his performance since joining the Hammers have been disappointing. Nearly every time he has played, the opposition has managed to score, and although he was unaware of the penalty against Newcastle, his entrance seemed to coincide with his team’s decline.

While tactics may have played a role, his 30-minute appearance revealed that he wasn’t up to par.

Yet, it’s not his performance that stirred the most controversy among fans; instead, it’s a post-game video featuring the loanee that has sparked outrage.

Kalvin Phillips hits out at West Ham supporters

In the footage, an off-camera individual, presumably a West Ham supporter, can be heard berating Phillips with insults like “useless” and demanding he leave the club as the player boards the team bus.

Shockingly, Phillips responded by raising his middle finger to the fan, essentially telling him to leave him alone.

Yep, Kalvin Phillips can fuck off back to City. pic.twitter.com/Vp0zXnK0Cf — Whucentre (@Whu_Centre) March 30, 2024

This incident provides a glimpse into the current mindset of the No.11. One can only speculate about the mental challenges he’s facing. Whether his actions were justified is entirely subjective, but it certainly doesn’t portray him in a positive light.