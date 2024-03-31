West Ham United have been linked with the move for the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 28-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but West Ham have a ‘good chance’ of signing him.

The Hammers are in a pole position to land the England international and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Toney has established himself as a reliable Premier League striker and he could prove to be a quality addition to West Ham. It is no secret that West Ham need to bring in attacking reinforcements. The Hammers have not been able to score goals consistently and they will need to bring in an upgrade on players like Michail Antonio.

Antonio is well past his peak and Danny Ings remains unreliable due to his availability issues. Signing a quality striker should be their top priority heading into the summer transfer window.

Toney could transform them in the final third, and he has already proven himself in the Premier League with Brentford. He can score goals consistently and he will help out creatively as well.

Ivan Toney might want to join a bigger club

The 28-year-old has been linked with top clubs in recent months and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to join West Ham. They are unlikely to be able to challenge for major trophies next season and Toney might want to join a bigger club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal have been linked with the player as well and they need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has been quite mediocre this season. The opportunity to join the north London club will be a more tempting proposition for the English striker. They could provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League and push for major trophies.