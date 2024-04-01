Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo & Liverpool stars join Chelsea’s main man

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, and it’s not too surprising to see Arsenal and Liverpool dominating after a positive weekend for them in the Premier League title race.

Reds duo Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz shone in the win over Brighton to take Jurgen Klopp’s side two points clear at the top of the table, while it was Gunners defensive pairing Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba who were so key to Mikel Arteta’s side coming away from Manchester City with a point.

See below for the team of the week in full from BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, who also found room for Chelsea’s only real bright spark of the season – Cole Palmer…

It’s a strong line up overall, with other big names like Ivan Toney and Son Heung-min in there, while Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana also deserves credit for his improvement as he made the team.

Although Man Utd were far from at their best against Brentford, that meant Onana had a lot of work to do in goal, and he did it well.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes were key for Newcastle United as they came from behind to win a thrilling contest at home to West Ham.

Arsenal defenders earn praise from Fabrizio Romano

There’s no doubting that Gabriel and Saliba are a very special defensive pairing who could prove key for Arsenal in this extremely close title race against City and Liverpool, with our columnist Fabrizio Romano also praising the duo.

“It wasn’t a classic between Manchester City and Arsenal yesterday, but still an intriguing tactical contest, and I felt Arsenal defensively are amazing. It was a fantastic performance by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Arsenal limiting City’s chances throughout the game,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column earlier today.