According to reports, Sporting CP will seek £68.5 million this summer for Viktor Gyokeres, an Arsenal target.

This season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, the 25-year-old Swede has shown himself to be one of Europe’s most promising attackers.

For a mere £20 million, he went to Lisbon from Coventry in July, and in 50 appearances for club and country since then, he has dazzled with 37 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal have been impressed with the Sweden international

Many teams have taken notice of his incredible 22 goals in 24 league games, including the Gunners, who are eager to add a standout striker during the summer transfer window.

It’s thought that AC Milan and Chelsea are among the other interested clubs.

However, according to The Mirror, Gyokeres is eager to rejoin the Premier League, having left in 2021 after signing with Brighton in 2018.

With his goals propelling Sporting to the top of the Portuguese league and giving them a chance to win both the league and the cup, the forward’s form has improved significantly this season.

The goal of Sporting’s management is to cap off an incredible season with a bang, but according to Portuguese reports, the team will sell Gyokeres for an offer of £68.5 million.