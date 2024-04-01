Arsenal learn asking price of Viktor Gyokeres, who has 37 goals in 50 games this season

According to reports, Sporting CP will seek £68.5 million this summer for Viktor Gyokeres, an Arsenal target.

This season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, the 25-year-old Swede has shown himself to be one of Europe’s most promising attackers.

For a mere £20 million, he went to Lisbon from Coventry in July, and in 50 appearances for club and country since then, he has dazzled with 37 goals and 14 assists.

Arsenal have been impressed with the Sweden international

Many teams have taken notice of his incredible 22 goals in 24 league games, including the Gunners, who are eager to add a standout striker during the summer transfer window.

It’s thought that AC Milan and Chelsea are among the other interested clubs.

However, according to The Mirror, Gyokeres is eager to rejoin the Premier League, having left in 2021 after signing with Brighton in 2018.

With his goals propelling Sporting to the top of the Portuguese league and giving them a chance to win both the league and the cup, the forward’s form has improved significantly this season.

The goal of Sporting’s management is to cap off an incredible season with a bang, but according to Portuguese reports, the team will sell Gyokeres for an offer of £68.5 million.

Victor Gyokeres to Arsenal?
The striker knows of interest from Arsenal

While representing Sweden internationally, Gyokeres said:

“It’s a sign that I’ve performed well. But it’s not something I take too seriously, since it’s just speculation.

“But of course, it’s fun. We’ll see this summer. It’s not something I know about myself, what will happen. I enjoy Sporting extremely well and feel no stress about the summer coming quickly.

“It is clear that what I have done has attracted attention, but it is not really my focus in everyday life. But of course, it’s fun that I have fans who appreciate what I’ve done.”

The Gunners have made no secret of their desire to sign a new striker and they have been linked with a number of attackers.

Apart from Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Evan Ferguson have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

