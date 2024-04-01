Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of midfielder transfer after developments at two rival clubs

Arsenal are reportedly still eyeing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a summer transfer window target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano suggested that Arsenal could now be in a good position to sign Zubimendi as Barcelona’s interest in the Spain international seems to have gone quiet, while Bayern Munich’s pursuit could depend on who their new manager is.

It seems Zubimendi could have been a good option for Bayern under Xabi Alonso, but it’s now less clear if he’ll be targeted as a priority by whoever comes in next.

See below for details in Romano’s post on X, formerly Twitter, earlier today…

??? Understand Martin Zubimendi remains on Arsenal list; and he was on top of Bayern list in case Xabi Alonso was gonna become their new coach. Bayern still appreciate Zubimendi as one of the targets but final decision will be up to next manager. ? It's all quiet with Barça. pic.twitter.com/sOFeMcwCHM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024

Arsenal will no doubt hope this can prove a boost for them in the race to sign Zubimendi, though it will be interesting to see if other top clubs join the race for the 25-year-old.

Zubimendi transfer: What our Arsenal columnist has said about the Gunners’ midfielder search

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, Charles Watts provided some insight into Arsenal’s targets for their midfield this summer, mentioning Zubimendi as one of a number of possibilities in that position.

“I do expect Arsenal to sign a midfielder this summer, but a lot will depend on what happens with the midfielders they currently have,” Watts explained.

“Ideally they would like Jorginho to stay, and then they have to sort out Thomas Partey’s future. Partey still has a year left on his deal and, just like last summer, Arsenal would not stand in his way of leaving should a decent offer arrive for the Ghana international.

“Should that happen, then they would have to replace him and Martin Zubimendi is a player they believe can play the Partey role. Mikel Arteta knows Zubimendi well and is a big admirer of the Spain international, but there is uncertainty around whether he actually wants to leave Real Sociedad. There is also expected to be strong rival interest in the 25-year-old, so it might not be an easy deal to get done.

“Douglas Luiz is a player Arsenal have tracked for a couple of years now, but the price Aston Villa would demand for the Brazilian would make it a difficult one for Arsenal.

“Everton’s Amadou Onana could be one to watch out for. There were a lot of links with him in January. Again, I was told at the time that there was nothing concrete in that speculation, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he is someone Arsenal look at when the season ends.”