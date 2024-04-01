Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has been filmed in a heated confrontation with a young fan on the side of the road.

Inigo Martinez spent 5 years at Athletic Bilbao after joining them from Real Sociedad. He played 177 appearances for them, scoring 17 and assisting 6 across all competitions.

Last summer, he joined Barcelona on a free transfer, a move which seemingly was not appreciated by Bilbao fans.

Inigo Martinez’s spat with fan

In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, Inigo Martinez was spotting having a run-in with a supporter.

The defender stopped his car and got out to confront the fan. It’s clear from the footage that he wasn’t at all happy with the insult aimed at him and told the youngster off.

Martinez reportedly said:

“It’s the last time you call me stupid, the last. The last time you insult me. And your friend the same. Have you heard or not? The last. And don’t be cocky.”

???? Inigo Martinez said stop to some fans insulting him. pic.twitter.com/YZJcs8WFFe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024