Watch: Bernando Silva filmed trying to eavesdrop on Arteta’s tactics

In a rather uneventful encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday, midfielder Bernardo Silva provided a light-hearted moment when he attempted to sneak up on an Arsenal team talk during the match.

The game ended in a goalless draw, leaving both teams with a point apiece. While the result didn’t provide much excitement for neutral fans, it had significant implications for the Premier League title race.

With Liverpool securing a win against Brighton earlier on Sunday, they moved to the top of the league table, two-point ahead of Arsenal and a three-point ahead of Manchester City.

During the match, a fan captured footage of Silva trying to sneak up and eavesdrop on a team talk led by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. However, his playful attempt was quickly thwarted by one of Arsenal’s staff members.

The eavesdropping didn’t prove to be of much help, as City failed to create any serious chances to threaten Arsenal’s defence. The match ended without either side finding the back of the net.

With just 9 games left in the league, the title race is expected to go down to the wire once again, and could possibly be decided on the final day.