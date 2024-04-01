Ange Postecoglou full of praise for 22-year-old’s “super” performance against Luton Town

Tottenham needed to come from a goal behind to pick up all three points against Luton Town on Saturday and Brennan Johnson played a huge role in the victory, earning him praise from his manager.

The 22-year-old came off the bench at half-time and set up both goals for Spurs, which keeps the North London club within touching distance of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The two assists take Johnson’s total goal contributions for the season up to 11 (four goals and seven assists) across 23 Premier League matches. Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Postecoglou was full of praise for his forward.

“Brennan was super on the weekend,” the Tottenham manager said via The Standard. “He’s still young, he’s developing. He’s moved to a big club where there’s big expectations when you have a big transfer fee. But for the most part I think he’s handled it really well.

“He’s another one understanding more and more how we want to play and he’s adjusting to it.