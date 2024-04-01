Ange Postecoglou full of praise for 22-year-old’s “super” performance against Luton Town

Tottenham needed to come from a goal behind to pick up all three points against Luton Town on Saturday and Brennan Johnson played a huge role in the victory, earning him praise from his manager.
The 22-year-old came off the bench at half-time and set up both goals for Spurs, which keeps the North London club within touching distance of fourth-placed Aston Villa.
The two assists take Johnson’s total goal contributions for the season up to 11 (four goals and seven assists) across 23 Premier League matches. Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Postecoglou was full of praise for his forward.
“Brennan was super on the weekend,” the Tottenham manager said via The Standard. “He’s still young, he’s developing. He’s moved to a big club where there’s big expectations when you have a big transfer fee. But for the most part I think he’s handled it really well.
“He’s another one understanding more and more how we want to play and he’s adjusting to it.
“It was always going to be a tough introduction for a young player, moving to a big club for a transfer fee. And it’s always harder for attacking players because they are usually measured on one thing: goals and assists. But I think he’s contributing in more [ways] than just that.”
Brennan Johnson was not the only player to receive praise from Tottenham boss
In addition to Johnson, Postecoglou went on to praise Timo Werner for his impact since joining the club in January. “It’s fair to say he’s made an impact in every game,” the Australian coach said about the German star.
“Yeah, he’d probably like a couple more goals but at the same time he’s an important part of our structure and I thought he was really good on the weekend. He has been in the last few games but I do think there’s more improvement in him as he understands our game more.”
The North London club are yet to decide whether they want to keep the RB Leipzig loanee in their squad beyond the current season but it seems that his manager is happy with him, which is a good sign for his future.