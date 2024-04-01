Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano singles out three most impressive performers from Man City 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal by praising the Gunners’ defence as they ground out an important point at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s not often we see Arsenal being happy to sit back and defend, but they executed their game plan well in this difficult fixture, preventing Man City from creating a lot of clear-cut chances.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano praised the solid Arsenal defence, singling out William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for praise, whilst also praising Josko Gvardiol for the way he came in and shone for City in a difficult game.

Gvardiol hasn’t always been an automatic starter since moving to City last summer, and fans could be forgiven for feeling a bit anxious about the young Croatian filling in for the injured John Stones, but he did his job well.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were superb for Arsenal against Man City

There’s been a bit of criticism for Arsenal on social media, but Romano certainly isn’t having any of it as he praised their defence and provided us with some thoughts on the state of the Premier League title race.

Fabrizio Romano on City-Arsenal and the state of the title race

“It wasn’t a classic between Manchester City and Arsenal yesterday, but still an intriguing tactical contest, and I felt Arsenal defensively are amazing. It was a fantastic performance by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Arsenal limiting City’s chances throughout the game,” Romano said.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to new name being linked with the Liverpool job
Arsenal learn asking price of Viktor Gyokeres, who has 37 goals in 50 games this season
Exclusive: 4-5 clubs scouting PL midfielder, Man Utd must make another transfer decision first – expert

“Obviously for now it looks like a good result for Liverpool, who beat Brighton earlier in the day, but I also don’t think it’s over for City yet as we know they never give up, and they showed that when they came from five points behind to overtake Arsenal in the title race last season.

“As well as Saliba and Gabriel, I was also impressed by Josko Gvardiol, who came in and did an excellent job in a difficult and tense game. There were a lot of changes at the back for City as they started without Ederson, John Stones and Kyle Walker, but the players who came in still did really well.”

More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.