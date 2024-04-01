Chelsea change stance on potential transfer after recent scouting mission

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in the potential transfer of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after scouting him during the recent international break, according to Simon Phillips.

The Republic of Ireland international is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young attacking players in the Premier League, but it’s fair to say his form has really dipped in recent months.

Ferguson no longer looks an automatic starter for Brighton and it remains to be seen if he can bounce back from this dip, with the talented 19-year-old perhaps suffering a crisis in confidence.

For now, however, it’s not too surprising to hear that Chelsea seem to have changed their mind about pursuing Ferguson as a priority target any time soon.

Ferguson transfer: Brighton star needs to improve to get back onto Chelsea’s radar

Chelsea need a striker this summer after a lack of impact from the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja in recent times, while Romelu Lukaku seems pretty unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge after two years out on loan.

Ferguson could have been an ideal option for the Blues if he’d been able to maintain the kind of form that first got him onto top clubs’ radars, but at the moment he simply doesn’t look good enough for a big move like that.

Chelsea will surely keep Ferguson on their radar for the future, but there would now be a number of other better ways for them to spend their money, and they can’t afford to make more mistakes in the transfer market after seeing little return on some of their recent investments.

CFC have spent huge money on the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, but they’ve not really done enough to impress so far, so more proven players may be needed to help Mauricio Pochettino turn the club around.