Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both among the transfer suitors for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong ahead of this summer.

The Netherlands international has been one of the finest full-backs in Europe this season, making a great contribution to Leverkusen going unbeaten and taking a huge lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Frimpong will surely be of interest to a lot of big clubs, and the latest is that Man Utd and Man City are showing strong interest in the 23-year-old, who will have a £35million release clause this summer, according to the Sun.

The report states that City see Frimpong as an ideal long-term replacement for veteran defender Kyle Walker, while United would also surely do well to win the race for his signature as they could see him as a major upgrade on both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Frimpong transfer: Will Leverkusen star move to the Premier League?

Frimpong is clearly an elite talent, especially going forward, with the young Dutchman contributing a remarkable 11 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this season – not bad numbers for a right-back!

It would be exciting to see Frimpong playing for one of the big clubs in England, but at the same time it wouldn’t be surprising if he felt he could continue at Leverkusen for a while longer, with the club clearly going places under Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen are almost there in this season’s title race, as they close in on their first ever Bundesliga win, and under Alonso they could be serious Champions League contenders next season if they manage to keep this squad together.

Still, United and City can surely afford to meet Frimpong’s £35m release clause, so there’s little stopping them at least trying to sign him, and then we’ll have to see if the player can turn down their advances.