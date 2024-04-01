Exclusive: 4-5 clubs scouting PL midfielder, Man Utd must make another transfer decision first – expert

Manchester United are yet to decide on their specific midfield targets for the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano as he responded to links with Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Gomes has plenty of admirers, with four or five big clubs keeping a close eye on his progress ahead of the summer.

Aside from scouting, however, it seems a bit early for anything more concrete to be happening, so it might be some time before we get a clearer idea of what’s going on with Gomes, but Man Utd could perhaps be one of the clubs involved once they sort out appointing their new board and also decide on player sales first.

The Red Devils have some ageing midfield stars like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro who could perhaps be ones to watch in terms of exits from the club this summer, so perhaps once their futures are resolved it will become clearer whether or not they want to prioritise Gomes or other similar players in that area of the pitch.

Gomes transfer: Romano responds to Man Utd links with Wolves star

“It could be an interesting summer at Manchester United, and as usual we have some speculation about players leaving, and who could replace them. The latest is that Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is supposedly on their list as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen,” Romano said.

“My information for the moment is that Gomes is being scouted by all top clubs in Premier League, it’s something like 4-5 clubs; but Manchester United have not decided yet what they want to do in the midfield. It will be important to understand the board structure before and what’s going to happen with Casemiro and/or Eriksen to understand how Man United’s plan will evolve.

“So, while interest from top clubs in Gomes is there, at the moment it’s just scouting, and Man United have not decided their plans yet. It’s still early as having a new director in place will be crucial so they can finalise plans on who to target and how much to spend.”