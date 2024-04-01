Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to new name being linked with the Liverpool job

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to the latest rumours about the Liverpool job and links with Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

The Reds will need to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer after he recently announced his decision to step down at the end of this season, and there have been plenty of names linked as candidates to replace the legendary German tactician.

Xabi Alonso was a name quickly linked as one of the favourites to take over at Liverpool, but he’s just in the last few days committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more year, so the Merseyside giants will have to look elsewhere.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano played down some reports linking Liverpool with Inter boss Inzaghi, as he’s not hearing this information at the moment.

Romano has named Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as the favourite for the LFC job, while Roberto de Zerbi is another name coming up, though Romano suggested he might also be an option for Bayern Munich.

Inzaghi to Liverpool? Romano is not so sure…

While Inzaghi has done fine work at Inter and could be a good option for a lot of top clubs, it seems Romano is convinced the Italian tactician is just focused on Inter for the moment.

“Another name for the Liverpool job coming up in reports is Simone Inzaghi. However, I’m not aware of anything concrete so far on this one, also because Inzaghi is fully focused on Inter and on winning the Serie A title,” Romano said.

“My understanding is also that Inter will offer him new deal in the upcoming weeks, so the situation is currently quiet; let’s see if he will receive concrete proposals.”

Inter will no doubt hope they can sort out Inzaghi’s future as soon as possible to avoid Liverpool or other big names swooping for their manager in the weeks and months ahead.