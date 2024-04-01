Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in the transfer of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

It seems the Magpies are not keen on selling the Sweden international this summer, but there is interest from the Gunners and other clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Isak has shone during his time in the Premier League, and also established himself as a top young player during his time in La Liga with Real Sociedad.

It could be that Arsenal would be a good next step for Isak as he looks to progress in his career, with Newcastle not doing as well this season as they did last term, when they surpassed expectations by finishing in the top four and reaching the final of the Carabao Cup, albeit eventually losing to Manchester United.

Isak might need to move on to bigger things if he is to play in the Champions League again and compete for the biggest trophies, and Arsenal could represent the ideal opportunity for him.

Isak transfer: Arsenal need a striker, so could the Newcastle front-man be the answer?

It remains to be seen if Isak will move this summer, but Arsenal certainly need to bring in someone up front as that’s been a bit of a problem position for them in recent times.

Gabriel Jesus joined them last season but has had numerous injury problems, while he’s also arguably not the most consistently prolific player anyway, even when he does manage to stay fully fit.

Eddie Nketiah is a backup option, but he doesn’t really look good enough for the level Arsenal have risen to, so Isak would surely be an upgrade if they could bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old will surely be seen as a prized asset for Newcastle, though, who won’t want to lose an important player like this to a major rival.