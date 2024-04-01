Chelsea right-back Reece James has reportedly been approached by Paris Saint-Germain over a potential transfer, but a deal looks complicated.

The England international has been a key player for the Blues and was made club captain this season, though he’s had numerous injury problems.

James is clearly a fine player when fit, but it remains to be seen if he can really live up to his potential due to his patchy record.

PSG are interested and recently made contact over signing James, but the 24-year-old is expected to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Football Transfers.

The report explains that James is settled at Chelsea and has close ties in London, so a move away is unlikely until at least 2025.

Chelsea fans will surely hope this story doesn’t go anywhere, but at the same time it could be tempting for some senior figures at the club to cash in on the player due to the opportunity to make pure profit from letting him go.

James came up through Chelsea’s academy and so they didn’t have to pay a fee to sign him, meaning they could potentially let him go for big money to somewhere like PSG.

Football Transfers state that Manchester City have also previously shown an interest in James, but CFC would surely prefer to offload him to a club abroad, rather than strengthen a rival.

PSG would be a different story, however, and Chelsea also have Malo Gusto at right-back, so they might feel they could afford to lose James and make Gusto their first choice for the long term.

It would be intriguing to see what James could do at a club like PSG as well, with the former Wigan loanee surely having the technique and quality to play at the very highest level.

With Chelsea no longer regulars in the Champions League, James may well be tempted by this challenge at some point.