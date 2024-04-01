Manchester United close in on new technical director as club chief resigns from current role

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on hiring Jason Wilcox, who has resigned from Southampton and who is set to take on the technical director role at Old Trafford.

See below for this bit of breaking news from Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist stating that Wilcox is going to resign after the Saints refused to accept the fee Man Utd were offering for him…

?? Jason Wilcox has resigned from Southampton — he’s set to join Manchester United as new technical director! Southampton refuse to accept fee so Wilcox will resign as he wants to join Man United project. Former Man City Head of Academy will be key part of Man United new era. pic.twitter.com/RBbpAh0q4j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024

Wilcox has become highly regarded for his work throughout the game, both at Southampton, and formerly with Manchester City’s academy.

This looks an important step for the Red Devils as they rebuild under new co-owners INEOS, who have sporting control even if they haven’t fully bought out the Glazers yet.

Many United fans have become dismayed with how things have gone under the Glazers’ ownership, so they’ll hope that these changes being made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. can be positive and help the club move forwards.

MUFC certainly need to improve their recruitment, so hiring a technical director of this calibre looks like an important step.