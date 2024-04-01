Football fans will love what Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez did after Brighton win

Sunday was a big day in the Premier League title race for Liverpool and after the match, a ball boy’s Easter was made as Darwin Nunez handed him his jersey, ignoring a fan with a sign in the process.

The Uruguayan had a quiet day at Anfield as he never really got into the match. Instead, it was Liverpool’s other forwards, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, that scored the Reds’ two goals. The Merseyside club’s day got better when Man City and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw at the Etihad, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s men went top of the table.

After the match photos spotted Nunez handing his jersey over to a ball boy and football fans would have loved that he ignored a kid with a sign asking for it.

Although on the surface this looks very bad, a lot of fans do not like people bringing signs to games asking for shirts as it is supposed to be a more natural thing to occur, where a player feels he wants to give his jersey to a child and it is completely random who gets it.

Traditionally signs and flags are brought into stadiums to show support for the team but these days a lot are asking for shirts or something else off of players.

Darwin Nunez will be delighted with how Sunday went for Liverpool

Although this is one story from Sunday’s Premier League action, the big one is Liverpool going top of the Premier League table and having destiny in their own hands for the remainder of the season.

Many fans will feel that the rest of the Merseyside club’s games are winnable and that Klopp will get his dream ending at Anfield.

However, Man City and Arsenal are also capable of winning the rest of their matches, and it is set up to be a thrilling end to the season in England’s top flight.