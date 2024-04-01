Liverpool join race for €120m talent who has been watched by Man United scouts many times

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for Benfica’s Joao Neves as the Reds look to beat several of their Premier League rivals to the midfielder.

That is according to the Portuguese outlet O Jogo, who claims that the Merseyside club have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield last summer with Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all moving to Anfield. The Premier League giants want another number six and that’s where Neves will come in.

Man United have been interested in the Portuguese star for a long time and were said to be planning a move for the midfield star this summer before Christmas as per Manchester Evening News.

Fabrizio Romano stated that the Manchester club have had scouts watch the 19-year-old many times and that the Benfica star has a €120m release clause in his current contract.

Would Liverpool be the best fit for Joao Neves?

With a contract at Benfica until 2028, in addition to the €120m release clause, it will take a lot of work to lure Neves away from Portugal this summer.

The 19-year-old would be a direct replacement for Casemiro at Man United should he make that move but where would he fit in at Liverpool?

Defensive midfield is the obvious position for the 19-year-old but Endo has been magnificent in that role of late. It is also hard to say where the Portuguese star would play as it is uncertain what formation the new Liverpool manager will use.

The race for Neves will be one to keep an eye on this summer as there are a lot of big clubs monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation at Benfica.