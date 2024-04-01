Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City? Final Premier League table as predicted by supercomputer

A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table, giving us an answer to who will win this extremely close title race between Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds side currently top the table, but they’re just two points ahead of Arsenal in second, while reigning champions Man City are just a point behind the Gunners.

With such a narrow gap between the top three, we’re sure to see these clubs move places a few times in the next few weeks, but it seems a supercomputer is predicting Liverpool will ultimately end up keeping their place in first by the end of the campaign.

See below for the predicted Premier League table, via the Sun…

It still seems it’s going to be very close, with just three points separating first from third in this predicted table, so we could be in for one of the most dramatic ends to a season that we’ve seen for a long time.

Liverpool hoping for final hurrah before Jurgen Klopp leaves

Liverpool have enjoyed so much success under Klopp, who recently announced that he’d be stepping down at the end of this season.

The Merseyside giants last won the title in 2019/20, which had ended a thirty-year wait for them to be champions of England again.

They came very close to doing it again in 2021/22, when they also won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

It won’t be easy to replace Klopp once he steps down, but they won’t be worrying too much about that as they enjoy a final title-winning parade to see him off.

Can City or Arsenal spoil the party?

All eyes may be on Klopp as he takes charge of his final few Liverpool games and looks to end on a high, but City are aiming for a fourth league title victory in a row, while Arsenal will want to make up for missing out last year.

Mikel Arteta’s side look more solid than last season, as they showed with their strong defensive showing to earn a 0-0 draw away to City over the weekend.