Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explains why Liverpool are title favourites

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained why he thinks Liverpool are now favourites to go on and win this season’s Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points clear at the top of the table, but there’s a long way left to go and very little between the top three sides as things stand.

Simply put, Guardiola says whoever leads the table has to be counted as the favourite, so that’s why he’s currently naming Liverpool as the most likely to go on and finish the season as champions.

City really needed a win against Arsenal yesterday, but the Gunners put in a rock-solid defensive display at the Etihad Stadium to come away with a point, while LFC took full advantage of the fact that their two nearest rivals were set to take points off each other by beating Brighton 2-1 earlier in the day.

Liverpool will surely be desperate to finish the Klopp era on a high as their legendary German manager prepares to leave Anfield at the end of the season, and Guardiola is now backing him to finish with the trophy.

Liverpool now title favourites, says Guardiola

“Always who is first is ­favourites, second is Arsenal and we are third,” Guardiola said, as quoted by the Guardian, after yesterday’s game.

Despite some negativity about Arsenal’s tactics against City yesterday, Guardiola refused to comment on the Gunners’ tactics.

“It’s not my job. I control my team and the rest I don’t know,” the Spanish tactician said.

Liverpool last won the league four years ago, but they’ll no doubt be eager to do so again in front of their own fans, as crowds were banned from attending games for much of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This didn’t stop some fans coming to Anfield and celebrating outside when Liverpool were confirmed as champions, but it would clearly be special for the club to be able to do it with the stadium packed full of their vocal supporters.